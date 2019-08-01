|
|
|
Lathbury On July 26th 2019, peacefully at Cheaney Court Care Home, Desborough, Hilda, aged 100 years.
Much loved wife of the late Eric,
loving mum of Linda, devoted nana to Sarah and Anna, great grandmother to her 5 great-grandchildren.
Hilda's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering, on
Friday 16th August at 11.30am.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are for
Dementia UK, a collection plate will be available at the service.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Desborough Tel: 01536 765662
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 1, 2019