|
|
|
Murphy Henry Lewis Terence Passed away in
Oakwood Nursing Home on the
9th August 2019.
Dearly loved husband to Dawn.
God bless my love.
Love as always Dawn.
Terry's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 29th August 2019,
2.00 pm at The Chapel of
The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made
payable please to the
Stroke Association, may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 22, 2019