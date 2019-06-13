|
|
|
Nelson Henrietta Elizabeth Passed away peacefully
at Bethany Homestead on
30th May 2019,
aged 99 years.
Devoted Wife, Loving Mother,
Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
"Will be loved and missed
by all of her family".
The Funeral Service will be held
at Bethany Homestead Chapel
on Tuesday 18th June 2019
at 12 noon, followed by Interment
at Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Floral tributes may be sent if desired
C/o Ann Bonham & Son
Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street,
Northampton NN1 1JF
Tel 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 13, 2019
Read More