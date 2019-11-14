Home

Resources
EVANS Heather
'Heth' Passed away peacefully
on 2nd November 2019 in Creaton Ward, Northampton General Hospital after a long, courageous battle with Motor Neurone Disease.
Loved and missed by husband David, brother Nigel, daughters Sarah-Jane and Catherine and son in law Kevin.
A special Granny to Charlie,
Devon and Millie Mae.

The funeral service will be held on Friday 22nd November, 1.00pm at
The Church of St Peter, Cogenhoe followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only.
Donations for MDNA Northampton Branch may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
The Birches, 406 Bedford Road,
Brafield on the Green, NN7 1BD.
Tel (01604) 792222
www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 14, 2019
