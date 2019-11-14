|
Wyatt Hazel Sadly passed away at Burlington Court Care Home on 31st October 2019,
aged 93 years.
Devoted wife to Fred ('Lofty')
and loving mother to Heather.
The Funeral Service will be held at Kingsthorpe Cemetery Chapel on Thursday 28th November 2019 at 1pm, followed by interment in the cemetery.
Floral tributes or donations for
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent if desired c/o
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors 71 St Giles Street
Northampton
NN1 1JF Tel 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 14, 2019