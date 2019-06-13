Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
13:00
The Church of St Mary and All Saints
Holcot
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Linnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Linnell

Notice Condolences

Harry Linnell Notice
LINNELL Harry Raymond Passed away on 4th June, aged 95 years.
Reunited with his loving
Wife Dorothy. Much loved Dad of
Kay, Marlene, Delia and Louise.
Father-in-law, Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.
You were very special to us Dad
and will be so sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will be held
on Monday 17th June, 1.00pm at
The Church of St Mary and All Saints, Holcot, followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance
may be sent to Hollowells Funeral
Directors, 148 Beech Avenue,
Northampton. NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.