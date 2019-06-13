|
LINNELL Harry Raymond Passed away on 4th June, aged 95 years.
Reunited with his loving
Wife Dorothy. Much loved Dad of
Kay, Marlene, Delia and Louise.
Father-in-law, Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.
You were very special to us Dad
and will be so sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will be held
on Monday 17th June, 1.00pm at
The Church of St Mary and All Saints, Holcot, followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance
may be sent to Hollowells Funeral
Directors, 148 Beech Avenue,
Northampton. NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 13, 2019
