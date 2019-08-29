|
Hadaway Harold Charles Passed away peacefully on
Friday 16th August 2019,
aged 86 years.
Funeral service in celebration of Harold's life will take place at Southampton Crematorium,
West Chapel on
Tuesday 3rd September at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, in memory of Harold to Centre for Cancer Immunology and made payable to University of Southampton and can be sent to
Waters and Sons Independent
Funeral Directors,
106 Spring Road, Sholing, Southampton, SO19 2QB.
Tel: 02380 434244
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 29, 2019