|
|
|
THOMAS Gwynfor Sadly passed away on
13th May 2019, aged 92 years.
Beloved Husband of Joyce and caring Father of John, Stephen, Angela,
Mark and Helen and respected
father-in-law to Deborah, Emma,
John, Sue and Steve,
also a loving Grandad and
Great Grandad.
The funeral service will be held on
10th June, 2.00pm at the
Counties Crematorium, Milton.
The family have requested no flowers but donations, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation
and Dementia UK
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2019
Read More