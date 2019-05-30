Home

POWERED BY

Services
S E Wilkinson & Son (Northampton)
30 Grove Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 3LQ
01604 637852
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
14:00
The Chapel of Bethany Homestead
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendoline Denton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendoline Denton

Notice Condolences

Gwendoline Denton Notice
DENTON Gwendoline May Passed away peacefully on 13th
May 2019 at Bethany Homestead
Northampton, aged 102 years.
Following cremation a service of celebration and thanksgiving will take place on Wednesday 5th June at
The Chapel of Bethany Homestead 2.00pm. No flowers please by
request, donations if desired,
cheques payable to British Heart
Foundation c/o S.E.Wilkinson & Son Independent Funeral Directors
30 Grove Road Northampton NN1 3LQ.
Tel 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.