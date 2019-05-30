|
DENTON Gwendoline May Passed away peacefully on 13th
May 2019 at Bethany Homestead
Northampton, aged 102 years.
Following cremation a service of celebration and thanksgiving will take place on Wednesday 5th June at
The Chapel of Bethany Homestead 2.00pm. No flowers please by
request, donations if desired,
cheques payable to British Heart
Foundation c/o S.E.Wilkinson & Son Independent Funeral Directors
30 Grove Road Northampton NN1 3LQ.
Tel 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
