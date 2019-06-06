|
BROWN Graham Sadly fell asleep at Northampton General Hospital on Monday 27th May 2019. Treasured husband of Pat,
loving Dad to Lynda and Karen,
Father-in-Law to Mark,
Grandpa to Tom and Alex,
and loved by Tom's wife, Katy.
The funeral will take place at
The Counties Crematorium on the
18th June at 1.15 pm.
Donations to be made to
Cancer Research UK in
Graham's memory.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton NN1 3RL. Tel. 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2019
