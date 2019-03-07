|
|
|
Timson Grace Passed away peacefully on 2nd March 2019. Aged 98.
Much loved Mum to Maureen and Geoffrey, Mother in Law
to Eddie and Yvonne. Loving Nan
to Joanna, Janine and Nicola.
Great Granny to Jack and Grace.
Grace's funeral service will be held
on Friday, 15th March 2019 at 16:15
at The Counties Crematorium.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to Cynthia Spencer Hospice.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton,
NN1 3RL. Tel 01604 636297
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
