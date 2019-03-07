Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Northampton
The Poplars
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 3RL
01604 636 297
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Timson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Timson

Notice Condolences

Grace Timson Notice
Timson Grace Passed away peacefully on 2nd March 2019. Aged 98.
Much loved Mum to Maureen and Geoffrey, Mother in Law
to Eddie and Yvonne. Loving Nan
to Joanna, Janine and Nicola.
Great Granny to Jack and Grace.
Grace's funeral service will be held
on Friday, 15th March 2019 at 16:15
at The Counties Crematorium.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to Cynthia Spencer Hospice.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton,
NN1 3RL. Tel 01604 636297
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.