SIMMONS Gordon Sadly passed away on
16th September 2019 after a short illness, aged 74 years.
Dear Husband to Judith,
Father of Derrol,
Will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral service Tuesday
1st October at The Counties Crematorium, Milton, at 12-30pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, for Macmillan Nurses
may be sent to the funeral home of Richard Finch and Sons,
77, Military Road, Northampton.
NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 26, 2019
