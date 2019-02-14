|
|
|
Deeming Glenn Sadly passed away at
Cynthia Spencer Hospice on
5th February 2019,
aged 65 years.
Loved and missed by all of his family.
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on
Thursday 21st February 2019
at 2 pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Cynthia Spencer
Hospice may be sent, if desired, c/o
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors
71 St Giles Street Northampton
NN1 1JF Tel 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
