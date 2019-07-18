Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
View Map
Gillian Owen Notice
OWEN Gillian May Sadly passed away on
9th July 2019 on her 79th birthday.
Sister to Kathleen and the late
Hilda, Jack, Eileen and Jean
and Aunt to her many
nephews and nieces.
The funeral will be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough at 11am
on Friday 26th July 2019.
Gillian lived for many years
at Lancum House in Wellingborough
and the family give heartfelt thanks
to all the staff there for
their love and care of Gillian.
No flowers by request but
donations may be made to
'Glamis Hall For All' in memory
of Gillian and sent to
A. Abbott & Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
Northants, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 18, 2019
