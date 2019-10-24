Home

Wilson Gilbert Dexter Passed away peacefully
17th October 2019 at Northampton General Hospital, aged 91.
Gil's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 31st October, 11.45am
at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, cheques made payable please to Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 24, 2019
