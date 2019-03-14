Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
14:00
Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate & St Thomas
Gerard Ellis Notice
Ellis Gerard The Son of Timmy and Kitty Ellis.
Late of Arteris Road & Overstone Road.
Gerard's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 21st March 2019,
2.00 pm at The Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate & St Thomas
followed by a committal at
Milton Crematorium.
By request family flowers only.
Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to
Cancer Research UK may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
