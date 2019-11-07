Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
George Verden

George Verden Notice
VERDEN George Claude Passed away peacefully on 29th October 2019,
in the excellent care of
Cliftonville Care Home, Northampton.
Much loved husband of the late Doreen May Verden. He leaves 3 sons Fred, Peter and Philip and will be sadly missed by all his Grandchildren
and Great Grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium, Doddington Road, Wellingborough NN8 2NX on Tuesday 19th November 2019
at 10.00am. Immediate family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Marie Curie or Macmillan Nurses may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN www.hollowells.co.uk.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 7, 2019
