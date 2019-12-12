|
Schulz George Anthony George's Funeral Service and
Requiem Mass will be held on
Monday 16th December, 10.30am at the Cathedral of Our Lady & St Thomas
followed by interment in Dallington Cemetery. By request family
flowers only. Donations, if desired, cheques made payable please to
Children's Starlight Foundation may be sent to The Funeral Home of
Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton
NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 12, 2019