Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30
Cathedral of Our Lady & St Thomas
George Schulz Notice
Schulz George Anthony George's Funeral Service and
Requiem Mass will be held on
Monday 16th December, 10.30am at the Cathedral of Our Lady & St Thomas
followed by interment in Dallington Cemetery. By request family
flowers only. Donations, if desired, cheques made payable please to
Children's Starlight Foundation may be sent to The Funeral Home of
Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton
NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 12, 2019
