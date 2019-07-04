Home

Geoffrey Timson

Geoffrey Timson Notice
Timson Geoffrey Frederick Sadly passed away
aged 70
on 23rd June at
Northampton General Hospital.
Husband to the late Shirley,
dad to Nikki and Janine,
brother to Maureen,
brother-in-law to Eddie and
Uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Now at peace.
Our love always.
The funeral service is to be held at 12.30pm on 19th July 2019 at
The Counties Crematorium at Milton Malsor followed by a reception at the Melbourne Arms, Duston.
Family flowers only please to
Coop Funeralcare, Barrack Road.
Donations, if desired, can be made to the Palliative Care Team at NGH at www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/GEOFFREY-TIMSON or into a collection at the funeral service.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 4, 2019
