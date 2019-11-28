Home

NUNN Geoffrey Roy Alan Passed away peacefully on the 21st November 2019,
at Northampton General Hospital, aged 95 years.
Geoffrey will be very sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St John the Baptist Church, Piddington on Monday 9th December 2019 at 12.00 noon followed by interment. Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Geoffrey
are welcome to Allebone Ward at Northampton General Hospital.
The family request to please
wear something bright to
the funeral service.
All enquiries please to
Mark Elliott Funeral Services,
Rose House, 79 St Giles Street,
Northampton NN1 1JF
Telephone 01604 620662.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 28, 2019
