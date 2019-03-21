|
|
|
LLOYD Gayna Sophia Loving wife of Paul and
cherished sister to Andrew and Leonie.
Sadly passed away on the
7th March 2019, aged 48 years.
The funeral service will take place on
Friday 12th April 2019 at
All Saints Church, Harpole at 10am
Followed by private committal at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Gayna if desired to
Cancer Research UK or Macmillan.
Following the service, you are warmly invited for light refreshments to
Live and Let Live, Harpole.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare
8 High Street
Daventry
Northants NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
