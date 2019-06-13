|
COOK Frederick John (MBE) Passed away peacefully 28th May 2019 at Northampton General Hospital aged 87 years.
John will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Nene Valley Crematorium on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please but donations are welcome to RAF Benevolent Fund.
All inquiries please and donations to Mark Elliott Funeral Services, Rose House, 79 St Giles Street, Northampton NN1 1JF Telephone 01604 620662
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 13, 2019
