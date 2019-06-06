Home

Ann Bonham & Son
71 St Giles Street
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 1JF
01604 805633
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00
St Etheldreda Church
Guilsborough
Frank Howe Notice
Howe Frank Of Guilsborough.
Sadly passed away on Saturday 18th May 2019.
Aged 75 years.

Loving Father of Sharon,
Amanda and Graham.
Loving Grandad & Great Grandad
to all his Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.

The Funeral Service will be held at
St Etheldreda Church, Guilsborough, Northampton on Friday 14th June 2019 at 11am followed by an Interment at
St Etheldreda Churchyard.

Donations, if desired can be made payable by cheque to Marie Curie and sent to Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton, NN1 1JF.
Tel. 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2019
