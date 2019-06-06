|
|
|
Howe Frank Of Guilsborough.
Sadly passed away on Saturday 18th May 2019.
Aged 75 years.
Loving Father of Sharon,
Amanda and Graham.
Loving Grandad & Great Grandad
to all his Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St Etheldreda Church, Guilsborough, Northampton on Friday 14th June 2019 at 11am followed by an Interment at
St Etheldreda Churchyard.
Donations, if desired can be made payable by cheque to Marie Curie and sent to Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton, NN1 1JF.
Tel. 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2019
