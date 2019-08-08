|
|
|
Laurie-Phipps Francine
(Frankie) Passed away suddenly at
Northampton General Hospital on 23rd July 2019,
aged 69 years.
Frankie will be so very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on Wednesday
14th August 2019 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations in memory of
Frankie are welcome to
The British Heart Foundation
and The Royal British Legion.
All inquiries please to
Mark Elliott Funeral Services,
Rose House, 79 St Giles Street,
Northampton, NN1 1JF
Telephone 01604 620662
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 8, 2019