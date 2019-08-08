Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francine Laurie-Phipps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francine Laurie-Phipps

Notice Condolences

Francine Laurie-Phipps Notice
Laurie-Phipps Francine
(Frankie) Passed away suddenly at
Northampton General Hospital on 23rd July 2019,
aged 69 years.
Frankie will be so very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on Wednesday
14th August 2019 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations in memory of
Frankie are welcome to
The British Heart Foundation
and The Royal British Legion.
All inquiries please to
Mark Elliott Funeral Services,
Rose House, 79 St Giles Street,
Northampton, NN1 1JF
Telephone 01604 620662
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.