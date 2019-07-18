Home

Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Earls Barton)
The Village Funeral Home, 34 The Square
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN6 0NA
01604 811129
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
13:15
The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor
Frances Lucas Notice
LUCAS Frances Sadly passed on 6th July 2019.
Beloved Mum, Grandma,
Sister and Aunt will be hugely missed.
Her funeral service will be held on Thursday 25th July, 1.15pm at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired
for a quiet relatives room at
Northampton General Hospital to www.nhcfgreenheart.co.uk/appeals/
quiet-relatives-room-on-brampton-ward/ or Toby Hunt Funeral Service,
34 The Square, Earls Barton, NN6 0NA Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 18, 2019
