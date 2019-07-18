|
LUCAS Frances Sadly passed on 6th July 2019.
Beloved Mum, Grandma,
Sister and Aunt will be hugely missed.
Her funeral service will be held on Thursday 25th July, 1.15pm at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired
for a quiet relatives room at
Northampton General Hospital to www.nhcfgreenheart.co.uk/appeals/
quiet-relatives-room-on-brampton-ward/ or Toby Hunt Funeral Service,
34 The Square, Earls Barton, NN6 0NA Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 18, 2019