Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00
St John the Baptist C of E Church
Kingsthorpe Village
Florence Tilson Notice
TILSON Florence
(née Bateman) Passed away after
a short illness in
Northampton General Hospital
on 24th September 2019
aged 93 years.
Much loved wife of Bob,
caring Mum of Robert,
Mother-in-Law of Yvonne
and special Nan to Tilly and Robert.

She will be sadly missed
by all her family.

The funeral service will be held
on Monday 7th October
at St John the Baptist C of E Church, Kingsthorpe Village at 11:00am.
All enquiries to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 3, 2019
