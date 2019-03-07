|
|
|
HARPER Florence Stanley Passed away peacefully on
27th February 2019 at the Valleys Care Home Scunthorpe aged 100 years. Reunited with her beloved
husband Chick and son Will.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 11th March at the church
of St John the Baptist Kingsthorpe 12:00 noon, followed by interment at
Duston Cemetery. No flowers please by request, donations if desired c/o
S. E Wilkinson & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Grove Road,
Northampton, NN1 3LQ
Tel 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More