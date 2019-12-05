|
LLOYD Fiona Patricia It is with great sadness
that the family of
Fiona Patricia Lloyd
announces her passing on
Tuesday, 26th November, 2019,
at the age of 54.
Fiona will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends who were fortunate enough to have met her. Fiona will also be fondly remembered by her Grandchildren Harvey and Frankie, by her daughter Ayona,
her sister Andrea
and her brother Brendon.
A Celebration of Fiona's life will be held on Wednesday 11th December, 2019,
at 11:00 a.m. at
The Counties Crematorium,
Towcester Road, Milton Malsor, Northampton, NN4 9RN.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Fiona for Cancer Research UK
which may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton,Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 5, 2019