Evelyn Mandefield Notice
MANDEFIELD Evelyn
(nee. James) Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 13th February, aged 93, at Merrifeld House
Rest Home, Northampton.
She was a much loved mum,
nan and great nan.
Funeral to be held on
Tuesday 5th March at 12.00pm,
at Towcester Road Chapel
situated within the cemetery,
followed by an committal at
Towcester Road Cemetery.
All welcome to a gathering afterwards at Far Cotton Working Mens Club.
Flowers welcome, please send c/o
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors Tel: 01604 634368
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 21, 2019
