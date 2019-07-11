|
|
|
Evans Eve Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 2nd July 2019,
aged 90 years
Eve's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 25th July 2019, 11.00am at
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations, if desired, cheques made payable please to Macmillan or Warks & Northants Air Ambulance, may be
sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road,
Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019