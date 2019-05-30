|
SALDANA Eunice The family of Eunice Saldana
would like to thank
family, friends, neighbours and colleagues for attending
Eunice's funeral on the 17.5.19.
It was a wonderful celebration
of her life.
We would also like to thank N.G.H for their care in the last few weeks of Eunice's life especially Hawthorne ward. Also a big thank you to Ann Slater for a wonderful service and the funeral director Wilkinson's for their help at this very difficult time for Eunice's family.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
