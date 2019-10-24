Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Ernest Tompkins Notice
TOMPKINS Ernest S.R Of Wootton, lately at Burlington Court Care Home. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 12th October 2019.
Much loved husband of Connie.
Father to David, Brian and Brenda. Grandfather to Ian, Tracy and
all his Great Grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 4th November, 12.00 noon at St George The Martyr, Wootton, followed by burial in Towcester Road Cemetery. Flowers welcome. Donations for Dementia UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 24, 2019
