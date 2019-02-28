Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
13:30
The Church of St Mary the Virgin
Dallington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Keen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Keen

Notice Condolences

Emily Keen Notice
Keen Emily Maud Passed away 16th Febraury 2019 in Northampton General Hospital,
aged 94 years
Emily's Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 5th March 2019, 1.30pm
at The Church of St Mary the Virgin, Dallington followed by
interment in Dallington Cemetery. Flowers or donations if desired,
cheques made payable please to Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be
sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road,
Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.