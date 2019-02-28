|
Keen Emily Maud Passed away 16th Febraury 2019 in Northampton General Hospital,
aged 94 years
Emily's Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 5th March 2019, 1.30pm
at The Church of St Mary the Virgin, Dallington followed by
interment in Dallington Cemetery. Flowers or donations if desired,
cheques made payable please to Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be
sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road,
Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 28, 2019
