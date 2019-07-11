|
|
|
PRAGNELL Elsie
(Nee Fullthorpe) Passed away at home on
July 6th 2019.
It is with great sadness that Alan, Lisa, Natalie and Julie announce the recent passing of a beautiful Wife and Mum.
Funeral service will be held at the Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Friday 19th July at 4.15pm.
All welcome.
Donations to Dementia UK if desired may be sent to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons,
77, Military Road,
Northampton. NN1 3ET
01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019