Notice CORY Elsie The family of Elsie would like to thank all the friends and neighbours for their expressions of sympathy, and attending the services.

Thank you to the

Reverend Philip Snelson

for making it a celebration of her life, Reverend Alan Sharp for the readings and Mary Burt for her help at church.

A special thank you to Sarah and her staff at Boughton Lodge Residential Care Home, for their care of our mother. Thank you to Dan at

Hollowells Funeral Directors for his help at this sad time, who are still receiving donations for

