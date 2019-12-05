|
CLEGG Elsie Evelyn Passed away peacefully at Obelisk House on
25th November,
aged 98 years.
Much loved Mum of Roger and Pat.
She will be sadly missed.
The funeral will be held at 12.30pm
on Thursday 12th December at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton. Family flowers only.
Donations for the M.S. Society and Dementia UK may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 5, 2019