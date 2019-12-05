Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Clegg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Clegg

Notice Condolences

Elsie Clegg Notice
CLEGG Elsie Evelyn Passed away peacefully at Obelisk House on
25th November,
aged 98 years.
Much loved Mum of Roger and Pat.
She will be sadly missed.
The funeral will be held at 12.30pm
on Thursday 12th December at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton. Family flowers only.
Donations for the M.S. Society and Dementia UK may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -