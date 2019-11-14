Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Kingsthorpe
77 Harborough Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 7SL
01604 714 077
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
13:30
Olney Green Burial Ground
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Barford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Barford

Notice Condolences

Elsie Barford Notice
BARFORD Elsie Olive Elizabeth Sadly passed away on
6th November 2019,
aged 99 years.
Elsie will be dearly missed by all
of her family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving will take place at St. Andrew's Methodist Church on Monday 25th November 2019 at 13:30, following interment at Olney Green Burial Ground.
In lieu of flowers, any donations
may be made in memory of Elsie
direct to Marie Curie.
Enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare,
77 Harborough Rd, Northampton,
NN2 7SL Tel:01604 714077.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -