|
|
|
BARFORD Elsie Olive Elizabeth Sadly passed away on
6th November 2019,
aged 99 years.
Elsie will be dearly missed by all
of her family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving will take place at St. Andrew's Methodist Church on Monday 25th November 2019 at 13:30, following interment at Olney Green Burial Ground.
In lieu of flowers, any donations
may be made in memory of Elsie
direct to Marie Curie.
Enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare,
77 Harborough Rd, Northampton,
NN2 7SL Tel:01604 714077.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 14, 2019