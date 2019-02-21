|
Pollard Elke Kairies Of Northampton,
passed peacefully in her sleep on the 4th of February 2019, aged 76 years.
Wife of the late Malcolm,
mother to William and George.
She will be sadly missed by
her grandchildren.
The Funeral service will take place at
St Matthews Church, Kingsley,
on Friday the 1st of March at 1pm.
It was mothers wish that
attendees please wear black.
Donations to
The Dunstone Bennett Complimentary Centre may be sent to the
Co-op Funeral Care, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN13RL.
01604636297
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 21, 2019
