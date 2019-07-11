Home

POWERED BY

Services
RICHARD FINCH AND SONS
77 MILITARY ROAD
NORTHAMPTON, Northamptonshire NN1 3ET
01604 639444
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00
St. Patrick's R.C. Church
Duston
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Walton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Walton

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Walton Notice
Walton Elizabeth (Liz) Passed away peacefully
on 4th July 2019.
Much loved wife of Roy,
dear Mum of Peter and Paul,
mother in law of Joanne,
loving Nan to Sophie.
Will be sadly missed
Funeral service Wednesday 24th July at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Duston,
11-00am followed by interment
at Duston Cemetery.
Family flowers only but donations if desired for Becket or Quinton Ward may be sent to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road, Northampton.
NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.