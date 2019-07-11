|
|
|
Walton Elizabeth (Liz) Passed away peacefully
on 4th July 2019.
Much loved wife of Roy,
dear Mum of Peter and Paul,
mother in law of Joanne,
loving Nan to Sophie.
Will be sadly missed
Funeral service Wednesday 24th July at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Duston,
11-00am followed by interment
at Duston Cemetery.
Family flowers only but donations if desired for Becket or Quinton Ward may be sent to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road, Northampton.
NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019