MAROCCO Elio Passed away in hospital
on 27th January 2019.
Dearly loved son of Teresa, much loved brother of Frank and Carlo.
He will be sadly missed by all his family.
The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 21st February 2019, 11.00am at The Church of St John the Baptist, Piddington followed by burial
in Horton Churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for Kidney Care UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 4-6 Bedford Road, Brafield-on-the-Green, Northampton NN7 1BD Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
