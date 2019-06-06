|
VERMA (née Wilde) On May 27th 2019 at
Kettering General Hospital,
after an illness bravely borne,
Eleanor (Ellie), aged 29 years.
Much loved wife of Jatin,
devoted daughter of
James and Catherine,
sister to John and Joanna.
She will be greatly missed
by all the family and friends.
Ellie's funeral service will be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium on
Tuesday June 11th at 3.00pm.
All flowers and further enquiries
to Co-operative Funeralcare,
3B Church Street, Irthlingborough,
NN9 5FT, Tel: 01933 428084.
Donations can be made at the
service to Epilepsy Research.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2019
