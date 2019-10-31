|
|
|
ROBERTS Eileen Passed away peacefully on
21st October 2019, aged 93 years.
Much loved mum, nain and
great grandmother, now reunited with her beloved husband, Bob and daughter, Glenda.
The service of Thanksgiving will be held on Friday 8th November, 1.30pm at Earls Barton Methodist Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Marie Curie and the Eczema Society may be sent to
Toby Hunt Funeral Service,
Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 31, 2019