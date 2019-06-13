|
KELLEHER Eileen Aged 92, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 after a short illness. Born February 1, 1927 in Scarborough England, beloved wife of Harry Kelleher and mother of William (Bill) Kelleher. Eileen and Harry moved to the US in 2005 following their son and family who permanently relocated with The Timken Company. Harry was a former professional cricketer playing for Surrey and Northants. Eileen, a former beauty queen, loved ballroom dancing and spending time with their family.
Preceded in death by her son Andrew, Eileen is survived by her husband of 69 years, Harry, son William (Bill), daughter-in-law Dee, and grandchildren Cecilly and Henry. Messages can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 13, 2019
