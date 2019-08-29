Home

Charles Eileen Margaret Bob and family express their gratitude for the love and affection shown
by everyone at the service to
celebrate Eileen's life and for
the many cards and donations.
For the care shown by the
District Nurses and Dunamis carers
for whom Eileen always had
a cheery smile, thank you.
Many thanks to Rev'd Martha McInnes for leading a service full of love.
We are pleased to announce that
£600 has been raised for the
British Heart Foundation so far.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 29, 2019
