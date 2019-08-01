|
FARMER Edward Joseph
(known to many
as Eddie) Sadly passed away at Northampton General Hospital on Thursday 18th July 2019, aged 86 years. Loving husband, father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Many thanks to the Staff at the Benham Ward for the care and support shown looking after Eddie.
The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 8th August 2019, 11.00am at Sacred Heart Church, Weston Favell, Northampton. This will be followed by a committal at Towcester Road Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations if desired to
The Lourdes Fund,
may be given on the day or sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 1, 2019