Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00
Sacred Heart Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Farmer

Notice Condolences

Edward Farmer Notice
FARMER Edward Joseph
(known to many
as Eddie) Sadly passed away at Northampton General Hospital on Thursday 18th July 2019, aged 86 years. Loving husband, father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Many thanks to the Staff at the Benham Ward for the care and support shown looking after Eddie.
The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 8th August 2019, 11.00am at Sacred Heart Church, Weston Favell, Northampton. This will be followed by a committal at Towcester Road Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations if desired to
The Lourdes Fund,
may be given on the day or sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.