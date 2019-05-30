|
|
|
COCKRAM Edward Saunders Of Harefield Farm, Eastcote, Northamptonshire, passed away peacefully on the
4th May 2019, aged 91 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Joyce and dear Father to Jane, Ian and Lucy. Grandfather to Ina & Mike, Thomas & Jessica, Guy, George, Arabelle and Jessica. Great-Grandfather to Isabella and Bethany, he will be sadly missed. Ted's Funeral Service will take place at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Friday 7th June
at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations to the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and Dementia UK may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
Read More