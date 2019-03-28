|
Wood Edith Wife of the late Gerry and Mother
of the late Ian.
Passed peacefully away on
20th March 2019 at
Abington Park View Care Home
after a long illness.
Devoted Auntie to all
her Nieces and Nephews.
Edith's Funeral Service will be held on Monday 15th April 2019, 11.00am at
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
Flowers if desired may be sent please to The Funeral Home of
Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
All friends and neighbours
would be very welcome.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
